Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 50,682 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 179.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 84,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

