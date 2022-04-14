Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 65,851 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $18,940,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in WestRock by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 360,123 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,125. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

