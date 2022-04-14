Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,777 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,301,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

