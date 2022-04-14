Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 525.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,433 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Mosaic by 514.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 912,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mosaic by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after purchasing an additional 710,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,311,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 655,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,775 shares of company stock worth $4,549,475 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,293. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

