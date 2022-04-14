Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,399 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. KBC Group NV grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,806 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,975,000. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,089 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

