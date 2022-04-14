Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1,454.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $17,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.28.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

