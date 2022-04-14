Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AutoZone by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,164.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,327. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,964.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,919.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,221.56.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

