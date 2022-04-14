Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

ASIX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 151,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

