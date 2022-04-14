Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.46. The stock had a trading volume of 584,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,605 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

