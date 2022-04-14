Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.