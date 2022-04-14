Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,891 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.98. 1,463,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.87. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

