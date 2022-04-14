Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 599,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,853 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Xperi by 156.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $90,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Xperi by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in Xperi by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 286,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,477. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.76. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is -37.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Xperi Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.