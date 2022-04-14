Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 118,872 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,872 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,118 shares of company stock worth $21,991,445 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,361,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,107,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $281.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $65.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.