Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 242,052 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242,052 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,606,000 after purchasing an additional 179,707 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 91,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 481,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.77. 5,579,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,647. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

