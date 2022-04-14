Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,371 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,704 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 62,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 106,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

