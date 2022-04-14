Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Shares Down 0.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,287 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

