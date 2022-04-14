Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFLC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,117. Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

