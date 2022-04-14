Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.3% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

DIS traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,975,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,342. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $190.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,568 shares of company stock worth $3,875,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

