Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,164,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,788,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

