Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Invests $227,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $65.22. 4,127,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

