Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Takes $218,000 Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Daily Journal stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market cap of $390.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.82. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $415.66.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

