Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $296.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.75), with a volume of 120808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a market cap of £134.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

