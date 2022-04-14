Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE PTN opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $106.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.96.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
