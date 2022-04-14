Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $292,335.78 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 20,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $292,335.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,238,909 shares in the company, valued at $115,179,947.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $819,578.63.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.

PARR opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.54. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Par Pacific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

