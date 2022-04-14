Parachute Reaches Market Cap of $466,693.53 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $466,693.53 and $167,746.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 118.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,889,812 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.