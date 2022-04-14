Paradiem LLC Acquires New Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $48.38. 629,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

