Paradiem LLC Increases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 1.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.45. The company had a trading volume of 401,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average of $263.38. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $199.32 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

