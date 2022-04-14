Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $32.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

PRMRF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.58. 48,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.80%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

