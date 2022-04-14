Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cormark increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.83.

TSE POU traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$30.90. 88,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,359. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.62. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.65.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total transaction of C$611,834.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at C$835,111.94. Also, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$490,918.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,102,111.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,415.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

