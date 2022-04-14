PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Down 6.4%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PARK24 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

