ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.42 Million

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $176.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.29 or 1.00051661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00060232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.