Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 271.8% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of PNBK stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 4,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.64. Patriot National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 13.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

