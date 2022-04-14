Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,570. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

