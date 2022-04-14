Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Pentair by 184.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after purchasing an additional 622,569 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Pentair by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 602,162 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after purchasing an additional 534,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2,731.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 485,370 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

NYSE:PNR opened at $52.96 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

