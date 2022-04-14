Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCCTU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

NASDAQ PCCTU remained flat at $$10.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. Perception Capital Corp II has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

