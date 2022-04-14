Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $274,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.01. 22,159,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,466,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

