Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $325,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 583 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $17.12 on Thursday, reaching $629.01. 1,229,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.21. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.47.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

