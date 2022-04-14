Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $634,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,279. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

