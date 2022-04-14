Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. 15,777,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,233,910. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

