Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.46. 5,247,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,924. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $385.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

