Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.63. 3,061,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,082. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.48 and a 200-day moving average of $243.75.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

