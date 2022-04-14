Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $126.39. 1,444,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

