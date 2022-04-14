Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $547,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $205,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE PEB traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 1,441,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,103. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

