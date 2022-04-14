Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $857,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 490.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412,405 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

IBM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.14. 3,064,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.