Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $70.99. 938,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.