Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Short Interest Update

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDOT. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PDOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

