Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Perion Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

