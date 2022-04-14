Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSMMY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.29) to GBX 2,650 ($34.53) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.59) to GBX 2,897 ($37.75) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.35) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.65) to GBX 2,830 ($36.88) in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,413.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $95.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.2842 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

