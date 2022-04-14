Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.29) to GBX 2,650 ($34.53) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.65) to GBX 2,830 ($36.88) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.35) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.59) to GBX 2,897 ($37.75) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,413.14.

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,377. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $3.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 10.1%.

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

