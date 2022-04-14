Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of PEYUF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 117,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $11.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

